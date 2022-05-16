Morning Headlines: Cleveland’s mayor sets priorities for second round of ARPA funding... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 16th:



Cleveland’s mayor sets priorities for second round of ARPA funding

Baby formula shortage eased somewhat by generic brands

“Bans off our bodies” rallies in Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, other Ohio cities

Capital murder trial of hit-skip driver begins today

Tuscarawas County sheriff seeking info on man found dead in car

North Canton recovering from Saturday’s downpour

Twins win weekend series, beat Guardians 3-1

Weather: Scattered showers, cooler

Cleveland’s mayor sets priorities for second round of ARPA funding

(Cleveland.com) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has outlined his top priorities for the second round of federal pandemic stimulus aid that's due to arrive next month. Bibb said Friday he wants to use the bulk of the money on long-term projects like lead paint remediation, affordable housing, violence prevention and technology upgrades for City Hall. His administration did not provide details. The city is getting a total of $512 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. The first half of the funds, about $250 million, was allocated late last year.

Baby formula shortage eased somewhat by generic brands

(Ideastream Public Media) - Amidst a nationwide shortage of baby formula, Ideastream Public Media has found generic brands are available at Walmart, Target and CVS. Some stores, like Target, have set purchasing limits, to prevent buyers from stockpiling formula. Pediatricians say parents should consider switching to generic brands rather than pursue Similac and other formula brands that are in short supply.

“Bans off our bodies” rallies in Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, other Ohio cities

(Ideastream Public Media) – Supporters of reproductive rights gathered in Downtown Cleveland Saturday to protest an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade. Hundreds gathered for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Willard Park. Rallies were also held in Akron, Toledo, Youngstown, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

Capital murder trial of hit-skip driver begins today

(Akron Beacon Journal) – The capital murder trial of a hit-and-run driver begins today in Summit County. Shawn Allen, 37, of Canton, is accused of intentionally striking and killing Horace Lee, 43, and his 22-month-old daughter in 2020 as Lee was pushing the toddler in a stroller. Prosecutors say Allen and Lee had gotten into an altercation outside an Akron restaurant. They say Allen later pursued Lee in his SUV. Allen faces three counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tuscarawas County sheriff seeking info on man found dead in car

(WEWS TV) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County are seeking information about the death of a man whose body was found in the back seat of a car on Saturday. The sheriff says the man is believed to be John Q. Bashline II of Powhatan Point, Ohio. Detectives want information about Bashline's most recent whereabouts and his associates.

North Canton recovering from Saturday’s downpour

(CantonRep.com) -- North Canton residents are bracing for the possibility of more showers and thunderstorms this morning, following heavy rain and hail Saturday night. Canton Police Lt. Doug Cardwell said a lot of houses reported basement flooding. There was also damage from downed power lines and trees. Police and emergency management officials blocked off some streets due to flooding.

Twins win weekend series, beat Guardians 3-1

(AP) - Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season.

Weather: Scattered showers, cooler

(National Weather Service) – Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and a possi8ble thunderstorm this morning. High 69. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 50.

