Morning Headlines: Low-income Ohioans struggle with baby formula shortage... and more

Here are your headlines for Friday, May 13th:



(Statehouse News Bureau) - As parents and guardians struggle through the nationwide shortage of baby formula, low income families are experiencing a particular challenge due to limits imposed by a public assistance program. The shortage of baby formula is caused by supply chain issues and exacerbated by the February shutdown of a major baby formula supplier that discovered bacterial infections in its products.

(Ideastream Public Media) - Akron Police hope to install about 130 license plate-reading cameras throughout the city as early as this summer. The cameras use artificial intelligence to capture pictures of plates, as well as other identifying features such as the make and model of a car, when a person drives past according to Deputy Chief Michael Caprez.

(AP) - Partisan mapmakers in Ohio made distinctly emotional pleas to the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday, as justices once again weigh whether to hold the state’s redistricting commission in contempt. The bipartisan commission has sent five different plans for state legislative districts to the high court. Four were invalidated and, on the fifth time around, the commission opted to send over a previously invalidated map.

(WJW-TV) - An Ohio Department of Transportation official called it a miracle that an employee survived the fiery crash on Interstate 77 in Summit County on Thursday. A dump truck hit an ODOT vehicle on the side of the northbound lanes near Graybill Road in Green shortly after 7 a.m. The crash caused an explosion as the two trucks continued down a slight embankment. Other drivers pulled over and ran towards the burning vehicles to help.

(AP) - The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day after an outbreak inside their clubhouse caused a postponement in Chicago and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. Willis pitched for the Twins from 1991-95.

(Cleveland Browns) - The Browns are set to host two primetime games against divisional rivals — one on Halloween night and another in a Thursday Night contest — to highlight some of their biggest games of their 2022 regular season schedule. The NFL announced its complete schedule Thursday for the regular season.

(National Weather Service) - Mostly sunny today, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Saturday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

