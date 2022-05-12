The News Roundup – International

Ukrainian troops pushed Russian invaders back from the city of Kharkiv. Russian authorities are calling for the military to cut its losses and annex the Ukrainian territory of Kherson.

The Kremlin is also worried about the expansion of NATO. Finland is signaling its intent to submit a bid for membership.

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in West Bank. Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

