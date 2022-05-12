Photojournalist in Mariupol gives a rare glimpse into life under Russian occupation 

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says she’s prepared to offer Russian prisoners of war in exchange for wounded Ukrainian fighters trapped at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Eastern Ukrainian city has been under siege by Russian troops for months.

