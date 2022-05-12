Morning Headlines: Cleveland safety committee holds heated debate on juvenile crime...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 12th:



Cleveland safety committee hold heated debate over next steps on dirt bikes, juvenile crime

Canton non-profit StarkFresh halts deliveries temporarily after thefts

Carvana layoffs hit Euclid

Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell EV plant to Foxconn

Guardians game postponed after COVID outbreak

Weather: Air quality advisory, sunny skies continue

Stricter enforcement or new solutions? Cleveland City Council debates tackling crime in the city

(Ideastream Public Media) - Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday quickly shifted from the scheduled discussion — one about a perceived increase in juvenile crime in the city — to a heated debate about other public safety issues. Early on, the committee’s chairman, Mike Polensek, asked interim Chief of Police Wayne Drummond whether he’s seeing an increase in crime committed by young people.

Canton non-profit grocery StarkFresh cancels delivery service after reported theft of car parts

(Ideastream Public Media) - A Canton non-profit that provides affordable groceries to low-income residents has had to cancel its delivery services this week after thieves stole catalytic converters from all of its vehicles – leaving about 100 residents without their regular source of groceries. The StarkFresh Mobile Grocery Market visits several locations throughout Stark County each week, particularly in low-income areas, but that’s not possible this week.

Carvana slams the door on about 300 workers at their Euclid refurbishing facility

(WOIO-TV) - In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, used car retailer Carvana will eliminate 2,500 employees due to what they said was the need to align staffing and expenses with sales volumes. Caught up in that job elimination will be about 300 employees in Euclid at a Carvana refurbishing facility, who were told this week that they would be losing their jobs in July.

Lordstown Motors Corp. closes $230M purchase agreement with Foxconn

(Mahoning Matters) - Lordstown Motors Corp. has closed its pending $230 million asset purchase agreement with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, known as Foxconn. Foxconn will receive Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million-square-foot assembly plant, the former General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex.

Francona, Guardians hit with coronavirus outbreak

(AP) - The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, prompting the first coronavirus-related postponement in Major League Baseball this season. Cleveland’s game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was scrapped to allow for more testing and contact tracing. After a day off, the Guardians are scheduled to play Friday night in Minnesota.

Weather: Air quality advisory and sunshine continues

(National Weather Service) - An Air Quality Advisory for Ground Level Ozone has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties. The advisory is in effect until midnight EDT Thursday night.

