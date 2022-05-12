Disconnected Democracy: A statewide conversation explores the state of Ohio's democracy

Today, three public media organizations in the Ohio Newsroom are teaming up, to bring you a special program as part of the Ohio Newsroom’s new collaborative project called: Disconnected Democracy.

We know Ohioans’ views on the democratic process are polarized. So for the last few weeks, reporters across the state have sought out perspectives from everyday residents on the issues. Where is democracy working and where is it not? Where is the common ground?

This hour, we’re going to look at the series as a whole, find out some lessons learned from reporters involved in the project, and highlight some of the unique voices heard during the series.

WVXU will kick off the hour, when we’ll hear my conversation with people in the state who are trying to increase diverse representation in their local communities by staying civically active and preserving Black history. Then, WKSU will take the baton and feature a discussion with a republican voter living in a blue county, and a democrat living in a predominately red county, about staying engaged when your vote counts less. Then, WOSU will round out the show talking to reporters from the series about lessons learned on the state of our democracy in Ohio.

The show today is co-hosted by Rick Jackson, host of The Sound of Ideas on WKSU in Cleveland, Ann Fischer, host of All Sides with Ann Fisher on WOSU in Columbus, and Lucy May, host of Cincinnati Edition on WVXU in Cincinnati.

Guests:

-Rick Jackson, Host, The Sound of Ideas, WKSU Ideastream Public Media

-Ann Fischer, Host, All Sides with Ann Fisher, WOSU Public Media

-Lucy May, Host, Cincinnati Edition, WVXU Cincinnati Public Radio

-Lauren Kelley, Founder, Leaders for Change

-Dr. Tee Ford-Ahmed, Communications and Media Director, Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society

-Michele Weiss, Vice Mayor, University Heights

-Dr. Ed Singer, Retired Professor

-Shay Frank, Freelance Reporter

-Renee Fox, Reporter, WOSU