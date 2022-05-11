Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court again threatens contempt...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 11th:



Ohio Supreme Court again threatens redistricting commissioners with contempt

Two arrested in 4-year-old’s death in Euclid

Cleveland city worker in corruption scheme involving former councilman spared prison time

Memphis Avenue Bridge closed due to corrosion under fire coating on main beams

Work of Northeast Ohio artist to appear on a new stamp

Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians 4-1

Weather: Warm and sunny trend continues

(Springfield News-Sun) -- The Ohio Supreme Court is asking members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to explain why they should not be held in contempt for failing to approve a new round of legislative district maps. The commission on May 5 voted down maps drawn by outside consultants in a 5-2 party-line vote and reapproved maps in a 4-3 vote that have already been declared unconstitutional. This is the third time the court has threatened to hold commissioners in contempt. Commissioners have until Thursday morning to respond.

(WJW - TV) – Authorities have ruled the death last week of a 4-year-old boy in Euclid a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Musiah Wadud suffered blunt impacts to his head, neck, torso and limbs. The boy also had injuries to his brain and liver. Euclid Police said officers were called to a home on East 260th Street on Thursday morning and were told the boy fell down the stairs. Chief Scott Meyer said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death. He said the names and charges will be released this morning. Euclid police say two adults have been arrested in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Cleveland city worker in corruption scheme involving former councilman spared prison time

(Cleveland.com) -- A federal judge has spared a former employee of the City of Cleveland from serving time in prison for his role in helping former Councilman Kenneth Johnson carry out a corruption scheme. U-S District Judge John Adams sentenced Robert Fitzpatrick on Tuesday to three years of probation. Fitzpatrick cooperated with federal authorities in their investigation of Johnson, who had taken Fitzpatrick into his care when Fitzpatrick was a child. Johnson was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced last October to six years in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $740,000 in restitution.

Memphis Avenue Bridge closed due to corrosion under fire coating on main beams

(Cleveland 19) -- The head of the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works says inspectors closed the Memphis Avenue Bridge because they found evidence of corrosion on beams in the center span. Director Tom Sotak said the beams looked fine on the outside, but inspectors noticed rust and corrosion underneath a coating of fireproofing material. The problem came to light during work to demolish the southernmost part of the bridge. There's no timeline on when the Memphis Avenue Bridge will reopen.

Work of Northeast Ohio artist to appear on a new stamp

(WOIO-TV) – A Kent native will have his digital artwork featured in a U.S. Postal Service stamp. Photographer and illustrator James Vaughan collaborated with NASA on the depiction of the James Webb Space Telescope, orbiting in outer space against a dark purple and blue sky spotted with white stars. The stamp will be issued in June.

Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians 4-1

(AP) -- - Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and 2 RBIs and the Chicago White Sox shook off the previous night’s big collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, in Chicago.

Weather: Warm and sunny trend continues

(National Weather Service) – Sunny and warm today, high 82. Tonight, mostly clear, low 54. Tomorrow, look for more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

