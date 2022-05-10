Morning Headlines: Ohio Republicans want to hit pause on legislative redistricting battle...and more

Here are your headlines for Tuesday, April 10th:



Ohio Republican leaders want redistricting court battles paused until after November election

Summit County Council Rep Jerry Feeman, dead at 66

Bibb proposes scaling back property tax abatements in Cleveland’s hot real estate markets

Cleveland’s parks move up a spot in national survey

OSU identifies drug overdose victims

Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White Sox in 11 innings

Weather: Sunny, highs near 80

Ohio Republican leaders want redistricting paused until after November election

(Cleveland.com) -- Ohio's Republican legislative leaders are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to pause the battle over redrawing legislative districts until after the November election. House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman argued in court papers that the wait would allow voters to decide upon the composition of the commission, since most members are up for re-election. Another factor which they didn't mention is that Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is retiring at the end of the year. O'Connor has been the decisive swing vote in the court's rejections of four GOP-drawn drafts of Ohio House and Senate maps.

Summit County Council Rep Jerry Feeman, dead at 66

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Summit County Council Representative Jerry Feeman has died. County Council, in an announcement Monday, said he died Sunday after a long illness. He was 66. Council president Elizabeth Waters called Feeman a dedicated public servant and a cherished member. Feeman was first elected to Council in 2008 in District 6, representing Tallmadge and neighborhoods in southeast Akron. During his tenure, he served as Council President for three years.

Bibb proposes scaling back property tax abatements in Cleveland’s hot real estate markets

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is proposing limiting property tax abatements for new development in the city's hottest neighborhoods. Under legislation submitted to Cleveland City Council, the mayor wants to abate taxes only on the first $350,000 of a home's value. Meanwhile, he wants to increase tax abatements for new homes in weaker markets. Council must make a decision on Bibb's plan by June 4th, when the current tax abatement program expires.

Cleveland’s parks move up a spot in national survey

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland's parks have moved up a ranking to the 23rd spot in the annual survey of the nation’s park systems by Trust for Public Land. Officials say Cleveland gained a higher position in its ParkScore Index due to increased public access, as Cleveland Metroparks opens new green spaces and trails. Cleveland ranked 24th last year and 38th in 2019. The survey ranks parks based on access, acreage, investment, amenities and equity.

OSU identifies drug overdose victims

(WOSU) -- The Ohio State University has identified the two students who died last week of drug overdoses, and one of them is from Northeast Ohio. 21-year-old Tiffany Iler was from Broadview Heights. Jessica Lopez of Greendale, Indiana was 22. Public health officials have not identified what caused their deaths.

Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White Sox in 11 innings

(AP) – With three clutch swings in the last four innings, Josh Naylor rallied the Cleveland Guardians to a wild and unlikely win. Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried Cleveland past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night. Naylor also had a run-scoring double in the eighth and finished with eight RBIs for the Guardians, who stunned Chicago by erasing an 8-2 deficit in the ninth aided by two White Sox errors.

Weather: Sunny, highs near 80

(National Weather Service) – The summery weather continues. Sunny and warm today. High 78. Tonight, mostly clear skies. Low 50.

