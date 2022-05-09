Where did Vladimir Putin get his wealth?

There’s one person with the power to end the war in Ukraine in an instant: Russian President Vladimir Putin.Putin is a powerful figure and new reporting on the source of his wealth reveals just how powerful he really is.

Josh Meyer writes in USA Today that the Russian leader built his wealth methodically. He also details what this means for holding him accountable.

The system that built Putin’s riches has also frustrated the U.S. and European efforts to punish him. Each round of sanctions raises new questions about whether those efforts can affect the man who treats the wealth of an entire nation as his own.

We speak about Putin’s personal fortune and why he doesn’t want anyone to know where he got it.

