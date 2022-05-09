Morning Headlines: Ohio Democratic lawmakers propose abortion rights guarantee amendment... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 9th:



Ohio Democratic lawmakers propose state amendment to protect access to abortion

(Statehouse News Bureau) – Four Ohio Democratic state lawmakers are moving to get abortion and contraceptive rights enshrined in the state's constitution, in case the landmark abortion rights case, Roe v. Wade, is overturned by the U-S Supreme Court later this summer. The proposed amendment faces an uphill battle in Ohio’s Republican-dominated House and Senate, where GOP legislators are considering legislation that would automatically ban abortions entirely except when the mother’s life is in danger if Roe is overturned.

Supporters of abortion rights rally in Downtown Cleveland

(WOIO-TV) Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Downtown Cleveland. The rally was one of many held in cities across the nation over the weekend, as the fallout continues from a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Ohio has a 2019 fetal heartbeat ban on abortions that would go into effect if Roe is overturned later this summer. The ban is currently being challenged in federal court for being in violation of Roe.

Cleveland Council considers “pay to stay” eviction protection ordinance

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland City Council is expected to consider Monday a "pay to stay" proposal that supporters say will reduce evictions. Under the proposal, if tenants come up with the rent they owe, plus late fees, they could use those payments as a defense in their eviction proceedings. Until now, landlords did not have to accept back rent from tenants if they already filed for eviction. Dayton passed a similar law in March.

Willoughby Hills house fire may have been intentionally set

(WEWS-TV) -- Willoughby Hills’ Fire Department is investigating a suspected case of arson. Firefighters were called to a fire in an attached garage at a home in the 27000 block on White Road on Saturday. They say the fire is suspicious because they found multiple fires had been set throughout the house. The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the fire.

Candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old, 18-year-old shooter to be arraigned

(WTOL-TV) -- An 18-year-old man is scheduled for arraignment in Toledo today for the murder of a 14-year-old girl. A vigil honoring the life of the victim Zhonasia Ticey was held on Saturday evening. Authorities say Jeano Lampkin shot Zhonasia Ticey when he opened fire into a crowd of people on a street corner Friday night. Ticey later died at a local hospital. She's the 17th homicide victim and the fourth minor to be killed in Toledo this year.

Guardians beat Jays, 4-3, take weekend series

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-3, at Progressive Field. Owen Miller tied the game with a one-out homer in the eighth. Oscar Mercado drove home the winning run with a two-out single against Adam Cimber. The Guardians won the three-game series.

Weather: Summer-like feel this week

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny and pleasant today, high 72. Tonight, mostly clear, low 53. Sunny and dry all week, with high temperatures around 80.

