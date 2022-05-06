Morning Headlines: Ohio Redistricting Commission resubmits rejected maps...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Frida7, May 6th:



Failing to adopt new maps, Ohio Redistricting Commission resubmits rejected ones

Cleveland Fire Chief officially announces retirement

Akron’s historic blimp hangar will be home to new generation of airships

OSU student dead, two hospitalized, after apparent drug overdoses

Ohio State to offer athletes academic bonuses this fall

Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays, 6-5

Weather: Rainy and chilly

Failing to adopt new maps, Ohio Redistricting Commission resubmits rejected ones

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Republican majority on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a set of legislative district maps, in advance of the deadline today set by the Ohio Supreme Court. The maps are not a fifth draft as the court had requested but a third draft that was previously tossed out as illegal partisan gerrymanders favoring the GOP. Members of the public in attendance at Thursday’s meeting chanted, “Hold them in contempt!” following the vote. Republicans are counting on a federal court to step in and settle the matter. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled it will set an Aug. 2 primary and use “Map 3” if the commission and the state’s highest court haven’t reached agreement on legal maps.

Cleveland Fire Chief officially announces retirement

(Ideastream Public Media) – At a brief retirement ceremony in Cleveland, Fire Division Chief Angelo Calvillo said retiring was one of the most difficult decisions of his 33-year career. Calvillo has served as chief since 2015, and his tenure was marked by tensions with the firefighters’ union, I.A.F.F. Local 93. In his remarks, Calvillo said, “I know the men and women of the CFD will continue to serve to the high standards of being Cleveland firefighters.” No successor has been named.

Akron’s historic blimp hangar will be home to new generation of airships

(Ideastream Public Media) - A California-based company, LTA Research, has unveiled plans for a new class of airships to be built in Akron's iconic blimp hanger. At an announcement Thursday at the historic air dock, CEO Alan Weston said the goal is to build a massive airship that can deliver aid anywhere in the world. LTA currently has around 70 employees in Akron with plans to grow to around 200 by next summer.

OSU student dead, two hospitalized, after apparent drug overdoses

(Columbus Dispatch) - One Ohio State University student died, another was in critical condition and a third was given medical treatment after apparent drug overdoses on Wednesday at an off-campus residence. The university reported the overdoses Thursday. In a letter to students, OSU President Kristina Johnson warned of the dangers of using drugs, because they could be contaminated with lethal substances. Columbus Public Health shared an alert Thursday about fake Adderall pills that could contain the deadly opioid, fentanyl. Adderall is a prescription drug and stimulant used to treat ADHD, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder but has gained a reputation as a "study drug."

Ohio State to offer athletes academic bonuses this fall

(WOSU) -- Ohio State University will offer academic bonuses to its student-athletes, beginning this fall. They could earn up to $5,980 in an academic year. That's the maximum allowed under NCAA rules. Schools have been able to offer the bonuses since a ruling last June by the U-S Supreme Court allowing compensation for college athletes.

Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays, 6-5

(AP) - Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Progressive Field. Kwan’s two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland.

Weather: Rainy and chilly

(National Weather Service) – Steady rain today. A half inch to an inch of precipitation likely inland of Lake Erie. High 59. Tonight, lingering rain. Low 47. Saturday, the opening day of the 2022 season at Cedar Point, a slight chance of showers early. Then mostly cloudy, cool. High 54. The sunshine returns for Mom. Sunny, high 62 on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

