Morning Headlines: Redistricting panel meets, takes no action...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 5th:



Redistricting panel meets, takes no action as deadline looms

Feds charge three from Northeast Ohio in Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol

Cleveland’s retiring fire chief to be honored

Kent State holds first in-person May 4 commemoration in two years

Tri-C names Michael Baston as president

Padres, Guardians split double header, Kwan hit wins nightcap

Weather: Partly sunny, temps near 70

Redistricting panel meets, takes no action as deadline looms

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission met with two new staff members, but failed to take any steps toward redrawing legislative maps in advance of the Ohio Supreme Court's Friday deadline. State Rep. Jeff LaRe took the place of House Speaker Bob Cupp, and State Sen. Rob McColley replaced Senate President Matt Huffman on the seven-member panel. The legislative leaders said they had to work on the budget, which is due by the end of June. A federal court has given the state until May 28 to agree on new maps, or it will select previous ones that were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court as illegal partisan gerrymanders.

Feds charge three from Northeast Ohio in Jan. 6, 2021 storming of U.S. Capitol

(Ideastream Public Media) – The U.S. Department of Justice has charged three Northeast Ohioans with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Kimberly Wargo, of Olmsted Falls, and her son Colton Wargo, of Westlake, and Justin Smith of Brunswick are charged with disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

Cleveland’s retiring fire chief to be honored

(WKYC-TV) - Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo will be celebrated for his 33 years of service today. The Bibb Administration and the Cleveland Division of Fire will host a special event at the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center. Calvillo recently announced his retirement. He’s the ninth fire chief in the city’s history and the first Latino to fill the position. He hasn’t been popular with firefighters. The local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters has twice passed a no confidence resolution for his management of the division. The full IAFF also censured the chief.

Kent State holds first in-person May 4 commemoration in two years

(Ideastream Public Media) – Organizers of Kent State University’s May 4 commemoration say they were pleased with the number of people who showed up for this year’s events, the first to be held in-person since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was very impressed with how many people showed up,” said Roseann “Chic” Canfora. “It’s cold and a little bit rainy, but they were here.” This year’s remembrance included the dedication of bronze plaques on campus for each of the nine students who were wounded in the shootings. They include Canfora’s brother, Alan, who died last year.

Tri-C names Michael Baston as president

(Cleveland.com) -- Cuyahoga Community College has selected Michael Baston to replace retiring president Alex Johnson. Baston currently serves as president of Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York. According to a news release from Tri-C, Baston's appointment will be approved at a meeting of the community college's board of trustees on Monday.

Padres, Guardians split double header, Kwan hit wins nightcap

(AP) -- Cleveland's rookie sensation, Steven Kwan, lifted the Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the Padres with a walk-off single in the tenth inning in the nightcap of yesterday's doubleheader. The Guardians have dubbed him "Obi-Kwan," noting his at bat heroics came on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. The Padres won the opener, 5-4. Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since getting elbow surgery in 2020. He worked beyond what was thought to be his maximum number of pitches for 4 2/3 innings against his former team. "I wasn't sure I was going to pitch again, so this is big," he said.

Weather: Partly sunny, temps near 70

(National Weather Service) – Partly sunny today. High 68 in Akron, 62 in Cleveland. Tonight, cloudy, with showers developing overnight. Low 51. Tomorrow, Friday, showers, high in the low 60s.

