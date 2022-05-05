Cuyahoga Community College names its next President

Cuyahoga Community College’s new president Michael Baston says his goal is to keep Tri-C a “light of hope and opportunity” for Cleveland.

Baston was previously president of Rockland Community College in New York where he helped develop new educational and career pathways for students.

Baston says he wants Tri-C to continue to be a leader in affordable schooling and expanding Federal Pell Grant programs. He says one of his goals is to make sure that the education students get is right for their paths after graduation.

Michael Baston Tri-C should be a career partner for life Listen • 0:16

"We know that some industries have shifted and new opportunities continue every single day. And so I hope a community college is that institution that sees itself as being that career partner for life with the residents," Baston said.

Baston replaces Alex Johnson who is retiring. He will be sworn in as president July 1.

