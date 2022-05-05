© 2022 WKSU
Cuyahoga Community College names its next President

WKSU | By Ben Weaver
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Tri-C
Cuyahoga Community College
/
Instagram
Michael Baston takes over as President of Tri-C in July.

Cuyahoga Community College’s new president Michael Baston says his goal is to keep Tri-C a “light of hope and opportunity” for Cleveland.

Baston was previously president of Rockland Community College in New York where he helped develop new educational and career pathways for students.

Baston says he wants Tri-C to continue to be a leader in affordable schooling and expanding Federal Pell Grant programs. He says one of his goals is to make sure that the education students get is right for their paths after graduation.

Michael Baston
Tri-C should be a career partner for life
Baston_Michael_2022.jpg

"We know that some industries have shifted and new opportunities continue every single day. And so I hope a community college is that institution that sees itself as being that career partner for life with the residents," Baston said.

Baston replaces Alex Johnson who is retiring. He will be sworn in as president July 1.

Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
