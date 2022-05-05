Calls to end the filibuster return so Democrats can pass federal abortion-rights protections

After the Supreme Court opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade was leaked this week, Democrats have called for action to protect the right to abortion.

Even though Democrats have the slimmest majority in the Senate, they don’t have enough votes to pass federal abortion-rights legislation because of the filibuster.

NPR’s Kelsey Snell explains how the fillibuster works and if it will ever go away.

