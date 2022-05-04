Morning Headlines: DeWine, Whaley win gubernatorial primary races... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 4th:



DeWine, Whaley win Ohio primary governor races

Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will face off for U.S. Senate in November

Shontel Brown beats Nina Turner in congressional rematch

Emilia Sykes will face Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competitive 13th Congressional District matchup

Chris Ronayne gets Democratic nomination for Cuyahoga County Executive

May 3 primary marked by low voter turnout

Senate president steps down from redistricting commission

In-person dedication at Kent State's May 4th event this year

Rain postpones another Guardians game

DeWine, Whaley win primary for Ohio Governor

(Cleveland.com) -- Gov. Mike DeWine won his contested Republican primary in Ohio's gubernatorial race, beating his top two opponents, Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone, by at least 20 points. DeWine will face former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the general election in November. Whaley easily beat former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the Democratic primary.

Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will face off in November

(Statehouse News Bureau) - "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Republican J.D. Vance will face Democrat Tim Ryan in the general election to fill retiring Republican Rob Portman's seat in the U.S. Senate. Vance's campaign gained momentum after a late endorsement by former president Donald Trump.

Shontel Brown beats Nina Turner again

(Ideastream Public Media) - Freshman congresswoman Shontel Brown won her rematch with Nina Turner in the Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th Congressional District. Brown won with 66% of the votes in unofficial results.

Emilia Sykes will face Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competitive 13th Congressional District

(Ideastream Public Media) – In Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert emerged the winner in a crowded GOP primary. She’ll face Democrat and former State Rep. Emilia Sykes this fall. Sykes, who ran unopposed in the primary, is a member of a political dynasty in Akron, while Gesiotto Gilbert has the backing of former president Trump.

Ronayne beats Shabazz for Cuyahoga County Executive

(Ideastream Public Media) - In the Democratic primary for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne easily defeated Tariq Shabazz, getting 66% of the votes in preliminary results. He'll face Republican Lee Weingart in the fall.

Ohio primary voter turnout was low

(Ideastream Public Media) - Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County was 18.5%. It was slightly better in Summit County, with nearly 21% of registered voters taking part. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said some polling places opened late and there were minor issues at other locations but nobody was turned away. Turnout may also have been low because of some voter confusion due to the unresolved redistricting process. LaRose has been criticized for seeking partisan endorsements and campaigning with Republicans. In his primary, he claimed voter fraud was a problem, and last month he tweeted out: "Ohio's become THE leader for election integrity. But that can all become undone if the Democrats win."

Senate president replaces himself with another Republican on Ohio Redistricting Commission

(Statehouse News Bureau) - There will be a new member on the Ohio Redistricting Commission when it meets today to discuss a fifth draft of state legislative maps. Republican Senate President Matt Huffman has appointed his GOP colleague, Sen. Rob McColley, to replace him on the panel. The commission is meeting just two days before the Ohio Supreme Court's May 6 deadline for new legislative maps. A federal court has said it will impose a set of previously-rejected maps if Ohio's highest court and the commission can't reach agreement on legal maps.

Kent State May 4th events return in-person this year

(Kent State University) – Today is the 52nd anniversary of the deadly National Guard shootings at Kent State University that left four students dead and nine injured. The university will host in-person events for the first time since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Among them will be the dedication of bronze markers placed on the spots where the nine injured students were wounded. Markers for the four who died were installed in 1999.

Rain postpones another Guardians game

(AP) - Last night's game between the Guardians and the San Diego Padres was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up today as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 this afternoon. Zach Plesac starts against his former teammate, Mike Clevinger. Clevinger is making his first start since 2020. He missed last season after having Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

