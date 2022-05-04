© 2022 WKSU
Abortion rights advocates gather in Akron on leaked draft of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published May 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Jay Shah
/
Ideastream Public Media
Traci Person of Planned Parenthood of Ohio, one of the organizers of the protest talked to attendees about the importance of destigmatizing abortion and ensuring easy access to safe and affordable abortions for everyone.

Some 60 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in Akron Tuesday to protest the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. According to a leaked draft of a pending decision, the court intends to do so, possibly this summer.

Protest organizers included Traci Person with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio who says if Roe v. Wade gets overturned, the decision on whether abortion is legal or not will fall to the states.

Traci Person
“Roe v. Wade is the national regulation, and it is protecting a nationwide aspect but if this is overturned then the decision is then put upon each state.”

Person urges supporters of abortion rights to reach out to their state representatives to express their opposition to Ohio bills that would limit access to abortions or ban them entirely. In the meantime, she says until there’s any ruling by the Supreme Court, abortion is legal in Ohio.

