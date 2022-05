Democratic strategist Yvette Simpson and Republican strategist Alice Stewart join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Jane Clayson to discuss how abortion politics have moved to center stage in the November elections after a leaked draft opinion from the court indicates that 50 years of abortion rights might soon be overturned.

