What the Supreme Court&#8217;s potential decision about Roe v. Wade means for the states

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi, Amanda Williams
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Pro-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggests that the justices have voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, eliminating 49 years of federal abortion protections.

Whatever the court decides, abortion laws are already changing across the United States. In Oklahoma, a total abortion ban recently passed which would make performing the procedure a felony. Meanwhile, Colorado recently joined 15 other states that have enshrined abortion rights into their state laws.

So how will the Supreme Court’s potential decision impact what happens at a state level? And how are abortion providers preparing for those changes?

Arfie Ghedi, Amanda Williams