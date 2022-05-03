The Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade, and the future of abortion rights in America

A leaked draft of an initial majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito suggests that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that guaranteedfederal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

From the leaked memo obtained by POLITICO:

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

While the opinion hasn’t been published yet, Americans are wondering, what is the future of abortion rights in the United States?

