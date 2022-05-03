Morning Headlines: Governors swiftly react to reports of leaked abortion draft opinion...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 3rd:



Governors swiftly react to reports of leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade

(NPR) — A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court will vote to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that established the right to abortion nearly 50 years ago, according to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico on Monday.

DeWine directs money to crisis pregnancy centers days before Ohio's primary

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Advocates for legal abortion are accusing Gov. Mike DeWine of trying to gain political favor with Republican voters by issuing an executive order that gives money to anti-abortion clinics that often market themselves as crisis pregnancy centers. As part of that order, issued Friday, DeWine gave $1.5 million in public funds to these clinics.

In Ohio, Trump endorses an election official who doesn't think 2020 was stolen

(NPR) — Shortly after voting ended in 2020, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, defended the integrity of America's election systems. He said he believed Joe Biden was the rightful winner of that presidential election, and that calling an election stolen without proof was "irresponsible."

Akron City Council looks at proposed ward maps for 2023

(Ideastream Public Media) — At a special meeting Monday night, Akron City Council unveiled proposed ward maps for next year’s election. After a four percent drop in total population, the ten wards will each average about 19,000 people. But there will be slight shifts in a few boundaries -- most notably around North Hill – which has increased in population. Council Vice-President Jeff Fusco says that’s because Akron declared itself a Welcoming City.

2 Clevelanders die in car driven into WV river, 1 dies attempting rescue

(AP) — An Ohio woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them, officials said. The vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County, the West Virginia fire marshal’s office said. A Gassaway volunteer firefighter, John D. Forbush, 24, heard the initial dispatch and responded, the agency said.

NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

(AP) — The NFL handed former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson another loss. The league announced Monday that it found “no evidence” the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The league said Monday that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.”

Weather: Heavy storms possible this afternoon and evening

(National Weather Service) — Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall could also occur.

