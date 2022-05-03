Mandy Moore has played Rebecca Pearson for more than five years on the NBC’s “This is Us.” Rebecca is the mother of three children – Kevin, Kate, and Randall. We follow the family’s lives as they navigate heartbreak, grief, and life from birth to middle age and beyond. This month, that award-winning run will take its final bow.

But Moore’s early rise to fame came via her music. And it’s something she returned to recently in 2020 after an 11-year hiatus. Her latest record “In Real Life” is out May 13.

We talk to Moore about leaving Rebecca Pearson behind and releasing new music.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5