Morning Headlines: This year's Ohio primary is the most expensive ever...and more stories

Here are your headlines for Monday, May 2nd:



Most expensive primary in Ohio history doesn't slow down on the final weekend before election day

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland resigns a year after taking job

Gas prices skyrocket in Northeast Ohio, rising 45 cents in Akron and 26 cents in Cleveland

Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years

Weather: Cloudy and overcast ahead of rainfall Tuesday

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Tomorrow brings an end to the most expensive primary in Ohio history, the race for the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by US Sen. Rob Portman. $65 million has been spent by the five leading candidates and the groups that support and oppose them. On Sunday, a little over two weeks after former president Trump delivered his long-awaited endorsement in Ohio, he was on stage in Nebraska talking about his endorsement of "JP — JD Mandel".

(AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season unfolds on Tuesday, as Ohio voters pick nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate while Indiana voters consider whether their Legislature should become even more conservative. The races, particularly in Ohio, could provide a fresh window into former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful. He has been especially involved in Ohio’s Senate primary, which has been marred by Republican divisions, along with campaigns for the U.S. House and secretary of state. There are also primaries for Ohio Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer, Supreme Court Chief Justice and two state supreme court seats. On the local level, there are primaries for Cuyahoga County Executive, and a voters across Ohio have other local races and levies to consider.

(WKSU) — Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland has resigned a little more than a year after County Executive Armond Budish appointed him to the position. Viland submitted his resignation Friday and will stay on until the end of May, according to a statement from the county. No details were provided about why he’s leaving so soon after taking the job.

(WKYC) — Gas prices are rising again as gas buddy dot com reports prices in Akron have risen nearly 45 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $4.11. Cleveland prices are also up more than 26 cents per gallon to $4.08. gas buddy also reports Ohio is one of seven states with an average diesel price at less than $5 per gallon, albeit at $4.99, after a huge increase in diesel prices Saturday.

(AP) — Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years.

(National Weather Service) — Mostly cloudy today, high of 57, cloudy tonight with low 50 and heavy rainfall possible tomorrow along with thunderstorms. High 68.

