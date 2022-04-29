Morning Headlines: Ohio Redistricting Commission to hold meeting two days before deadline...and more

Here are your morning headline for Friday, April 29th:



Ohio Redistricting Commission to hold meeting 2 days before court deadline for new maps

(Statehouse News Bureau) – The Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission will convene next week to discuss new state legislative maps, just two days before a May 6 deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court. In explaining the May 4 date, Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp, the co-chairman of the panel, said he wanted to wait until after the May 3 primary to avoid confusing voters. Early voting is already underway. Cupp said it’s at a record low. A three-judge panel ruled last week it would order an Aug. 2 primary and impose previously-rejected, Republican-drawn maps if new ones aren’t in place by May 28.

Former CSU president Sands to receive nearly $1M in departure

(Ideastream Public Media) – Former Cleveland State University president Harlan Sands is getting a lump sum payment of $928,2000 as part of his separation agreement with the university. The payout amounts to two years of his base salary. Under the agreement, Sands can choose to stay on as a fully tenured professor at CSU’s law school while earning 75 percent of his salary of $464,100. One benefit that will not carry over is his use of the house provided by CSU. Sands must move out by Sept. 5, 2022.

CSU students want law school renamed

(WOIO-TV) – Cleveland State University students see the university’s transition to new leadership as an opportunity to lobby for a change in the name of its law school. The group, Students Against Marshall, want the John Marshall College of Law renamed because its namesake owned enslaved people. Emily Forsee, a student with the group, said they’ve met several times with incoming president Laura Bloomberg several times in Bloomberg’s capacity as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Forsee said Bloomberg “cares very much about issues of racial equity and that she cares very much about the issue of the name change.”

Pilot injured in plane crash in Wadsworth

(WKYC-TV) – Authorities say a small plane flipped over onto its roof while landing Thursday afternoon at Sky Park Airport in Wadsworth. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Cessna 152 went off the left side of the runway and into the grass before turning over onto its roof. The pilot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Browns don’t move up in NFL draft, still stuck with Mayfield

(AP) – The Cleveland Browns closed the first night of the three-day NFL draft without making any moves, leaving the team still stuck with quarterback Baker Mayfield. There were nine trades during a wild first round in Las Vegas, but none of them included the Browns, who made their big splash last month trading for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns have not been able to find a team willing to take on Mayfield, who is due to collect $18.8 million next season and is coming off surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder.

Guardians swept by Angels, lose series finale, 4-1

(AP) – The Los Angeles Angels handed the Cleveland Guardians their second consecutive series sweep, beating them 4-1 Thursday afternoon in Angel Stadium. Austin Hedges’ home run was Cleveland’s only offense. Cleveland has now lost seven in a row, including a series sweep by the New York Yankees. L.A.’s Taylor Ward drove in two runs. Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI.

Weather: Sunny, warming up this weekend

(National Weather Service) – Plenty of sunshine today. High 63 degrees in Akron, 57 in Cleveland. Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Highs near 68. The weekend brings warmer temperatures but rain, too. Saturday. Mostly sunny, high 65. Sunday, a 70 percent chance of rain. High 70.

