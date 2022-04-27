Morning Headlines: Harlan Sands out as CSU president, Bloomberg to succeed him... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 27th:



Harlan Sands out as CSU president, Laura Bloomberg to succeed him

Faber joins Democrats in calling for redistricting meeting

RTA to upgrade fare collection system, hire ambassadors to enforce payment

OBJ’s Northeast Ohio home for sale for $3.3 million

Trout homers, Angels beat Guardians, 4-1

John Stofa, Bengals’ first player, dies

Weather: Cloudy and chilly, freeze warning tonight

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland State University's board of trustees said "differences regarding how the university should be led" led to the abrupt departure of former president Harlan Sands. Sand had been president since 2018. The board, in a statement, said it “has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward.” The board did not elaborate. Trustees yesterday appointed Laura Bloomberg to replace Sands. She previously served as the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

(Ideastream Public Media) – Republican Keith Faber, Ohio’s auditor, has joined Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission in calling for the panel to reconvene as soon as possible, in advance of a May 6 deadline to draw new state legislative district maps. The commission’s two Democratic members attempted to hold a meeting Monday, but could not, because they needed a third commissioner to attend in order to make the meeting official.

(Cleveland.com) – The board of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority unanimously approved a $2.7 million contract to upgrade its fare collection system through a new, mobile ticketing system. The program, EZFare, will allow riders to plan a trip, track routes in real time and pay for rides across multiple transit systems in Northeast Ohio. The upgrade comes as RTA prepares to hire eight “transit ambassadors” who will be placed on rail and bus lines with the highest ridership to check whether passengers have paid their fares.

(WKYC-TV) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has put his Lorain County home on the market for $3.3 million. The 13,800 square foot home in Columbia Station sits on more than two acres and includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a swimming pool with waterfalls, and a golf simulator.

(AP) – The surging Los Angeles Angels beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1 in Anaheim. Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs. Patrick Sandoval struck out nine and allowed two hits in seven innings of work. He has not allowed an earned run in three starts this season. It was the Angels’ third straight victory and the Guardians’ fifth consecutive loss.

(Ideastream Public Media) – John Stofa, the Cincinnati Bengals’ first player, died over the weekend. He was 79. He was a quarterback for the Bengals’ inaugural season in 1968. Only two other people were with the organization when he arrived in Cincinnati: team founder Paul Brown and his son, assistant general manager Mike Brown.

(National Weather Service) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a northwest wind of 14 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph. High 42. A frost advisory remains in effect this morning until 9 a.m., especially for south-southeast communities like Akron and Canton. Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. A freeze warning overnight tonight. Lows around 25 possible.

