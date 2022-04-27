Jessica Jones Capparell: Expanding Access & Ending Discrimination: The Current Fight for Voting Rights

This presentation was originally recorded on February 17, 2022.

About the Presentation:

Voting rights are being tested all around the country at the local, state, and federal levels. Join a conversation to discuss the need for voting rights expansion and the fight against voter suppression from an expert at the League of Women Voters.

About the Speaker:

Jessica Jones Capparell is the Director of Government Affairs at the League of Women Voters of the United States. Jessica manages relationships and strategic planning for federal legislation and lobbying that benefit the organization. Additionally, she advises and assists with aligning advocacy and legislative priorities at all levels of the organization. Jessica builds strategic campaigns to impact areas of public policy, generate public support for relevant issues, lobby for policy changes through appropriate channels, and maintain current knowledge of government changes and actions. She also manages the day-to-day operations of the League's volunteer Lobby Corps.

With a decade of experience at the organization, she has become an expert on League policy positions. She works to implement strategic campaigns in coordination with staff, League members, and organizational partners around the country.

Before joining the League, Jessica worked on political campaigns throughout the United States, mainly focusing on grassroots engagement and running statewide operations with communications, field, and an online focus. Jessica has a B.A. from Culver-Stockton College.

More information at akronrountable.org.