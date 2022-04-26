Where the U.S. stands with Saudi Arabia as Biden tries to curb Russia's oil money

Russia said this week it’s expelling 40 German diplomats in retaliation for Germany kicking out Russian diplomats earlier this month.

The diplomatic tit-for-tat also follows news that the European Union is considering an embargo on Russian oil. So far attempts to starve Russia of oil money have had a limited impact, in part because the price of oil remains high.

The Biden administration wants Saudi Arabia to turn on the spigot and bring down the price of oil to cut Russia’s revenue — but so far that hasn’t happened.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephen Kalin, a Middle East correspondent for the Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

