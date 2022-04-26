Morning Headlines: Cleveland City Council approves removal of Public Square barriers ... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 26:



Cleveland City Council approves removal of Public Square barriers

COVID-19 cases rising, but hospitalizations remain low

Boy killed in hit-skip crash in Cleveland; suspect sought

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Lorain County

Taylor Ward hits 2 homers as Angels top Guardians 3-0

Weather: cooling down

(WKYC-TV) — Cleveland City Council has given the okay to remove the concrete barriers that have been in Cleveland's Public Square since 2017. Council approved Mayor Justin Bibb's proposal to spend $1.5 million for the city's share in an estimated $3 million plan to remove the barriers, repair the streetscape and install removable bollards.

(Ideastream Public Media) — Public health officials say coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Cuyahoga and Summit counties, but the current variant of the virus does not appear to be as severe. Cases in Cuyahoga County have gone from 20 a day in March to 150 currently, while Summit County has seen an increase from 10 new cases a day to more than 70. However, hospitalizations remain low. Summit County, for example, is averaging two COVID-19 hospitalizations per week.

(WKYC-TV) — Cleveland police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run incident Sunday evening on the city’s East Side that left a nine-year-old boy dead. It was the second fatal hit-skip in as many days. A five-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car on Cleveland’s West Side on Saturday.

(WOIO-TV) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Lorain County during Monday afternoon's strong storm. The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak speeds of 80 mph and a path length of under one mile. The tornado damaged several industrial buildings and vehicles in Eaton Township. There were no injuries or deaths.

(AP) — The Los Angeles Angels blanked the Guardians, 3-0, at Angel Stadium. Taylor Ward hit two homers and drove in all three runs for the Angels off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber.

(National Weather Service) — Mostly cloudy today. High 52 in Akron, 49 in Cleveland. Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers around 10 p.m. Cloudy and breezy. A frost advisory goes into effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for communities near and south of a line from Sylvania and Oak Harbor near Toledo to Norwalk to Medina to Canton. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.