Cleveland Association of Black Journalists to host forum on racism as a public health crisis

The Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists (GCLEABJ) will host a town hall-style forum to bring awareness to recent legislation by the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County that declared racism a public health crisis.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the East Cleveland Public Library on Euclid Avenue, according to an association media release.

“We must be innovative and find solutions to the current drivers of disparities,” said Yvonka Hall, executive director of the Black Health Coalition and one of the events’ moderators. “We can’t talk about racism as a public health crisis and do nothing to address the inequalities in education, employment, housing and health. Changing our outcomes starts with accountability and action.”

Racism is a threat to public health because it creates policies, practices and norms that unfairly disadvantage people based on the way they look or the color of their skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those structures negatively affect the mental and physical health of millions of people, the CDC reports, and a growing body of research shows that centuries of racism affect whether people have access to social and economic benefits. Those benefits, including housing, wealth and employment, are key drivers of health inequities because they place people of color at greater risk for poor health outcomes, the CDC finds.

Panelists at the town hall will include Cleveland Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse; Tiffany Short, the director of Culture and Organizational Effectiveness at MetroHealth; Jazmin Long, CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities; SeMia Bray, co-facilitator of Black Environmental Leaders; Dr. James Brown; and Vicki Dansby, a cancer survivor, the release said.

GCLEABJ members Rhonda Crowder and Stephanie Phelps will also serve as moderators.

The event is free and the public is welcome.

Editor’s note: This program received support from Ideastream Public Media and the Cleveland Foundation for the Connecting the Dots project.