Morning Headlines: Teen arrested in deadly hit-skip in Cleveland...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 25th:



Arrest of teen in deadly hit-skip in Cleveland

(WJW-TV) - Cleveland police say they've taken into custody a teenage driver in a fatal hit-skip incident on Saturday on Cleveland's near west side. According to police and witnesses, the 17-year-old driver struck a five-year-old girl who ran out from between two parked cars on W. 50th St., ran over the child and then drove away without stopping. Police say a passenger in the car that struck the child returned to the scene and helped detectives find the driver and the vehicle. According to Fox 8, the family of the girl, Apolina Asumani, refugees from Congo who moved to Cleveland four years ago.

Trump stumps for Vance, acknowledges Vance was critical of him

(The Hill) – Former President Donald Trump stumped for Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, while acknowledging at a rally that Vance has “said some bad s*** about me.” Trump said the other candidates in the crowded GOP primary did, too. Vance told the crowd at the Delaware County Fairground “I wasn’t always nice.” The "Hillbilly Elegy" author who has touted himself as a "never-Trump guy" was bashed by super-PAC's for his comments but now Vance says Trump is the "best president of my lifetime." Vance credits Trump for allegedly unmasking the corruption in the country. The primary is May 3.

Fire officials investigate two early morning fires in Akron

(WKYC-TV) - Fire officials continue their investigations into two separate fires in Akron early Sunday morning. The first was on Wyley Ave., in East Akron, near Goodyear Headquarters. Fire fighters responded to calls of a loud boom and found the one and a half story building totally engulfed in flames. The second fire was five miles west, on 9th Street Southwest where fire crews responded to reports of smoke from a two and half story residential building. No one was injured in either fire.

Nonprofit group proposes changes to Cleveland’s property tax breaks

(Ideastream Public Media) -- As the City of Cleveland reviews its property tax breaks for new development, a group is recommending scaling back the breaks for single family homes. Cleveland Neighborhood Progress is proposing more incentives for affordable housing and home rehabs. The group says this will encourage investment across the city, beyond popular neighborhoods like Tremont and Ohio City, where development investment is already robust.

I-X Center’s Ferris wheel moving to Hall of Fame Village in Canton

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The I-X Center's iconic Ferris wheel is coming to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. The Ferris wheel will be part of a new Play Action Plaza that will include a zipline and an amphitheater. The 125-foot wheel with 20 Gondolas was originally installed at the Cleveland Auto Show in 1992. The I-X Center’s new management team announced in January that the Ferris wheel no longer fit into its new event space footprint.

Yankees beat Guardians, sweep series

(AP) - The New York Yankees beat the Guardians, 10-2, to sweep Cleveland in a weekend series in the Bronx that was marred by misbehavior from fans. Yankees fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at Guardians players after New York's 5-4 come-from-behind win at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland's Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were heckled after misplays with loud boos and chants of "Crybaby!" for Straw. In the meantime, Yankees cranked up a fog machine and blasted loud music in the clubhouse to celebrate their first sweep of the season. While the Yankees take the day off Monday, Guardians will start another four-game series against the Angels in Los Angeles starting at 9:38 PM.

Guardians rookie Kwan out with hamstring tightness

(AP) - The Guardians' breakout rookie, Steven Kwan, didn't play Sunday due to tightness in his right hamstring. Manager Terry Francona said Kwan's removal was "preventative." He said the outfielder is day to day. Kwan felt cramping after flying out in the third inning and was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field at the bottom of the inning. The 24-year-old, 5-foot-9 sparkplug was chasing a ball on Saturday that led him to crash into an outfield wall. He was a little shaken up but continued to play and Francona said before Sunday's game he would still be okay to play.

Weather: afternoon and evening showers

(National Weather Service) - Increasingly cloudy today, with late afternoon and evening showers. High 77 in Akron, temperature falling in Cleveland to a high of 71 later today. Tonight, showers. Low 43.

