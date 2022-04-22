Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County jail committee slows review of proposed site...and more stories

Here are your headlines for Friday, April 22nd:



Cuyahoga County committee vows environmental review for proposed jail site

Columbus City Attorney sues Ohio over medical “conscience clause”

Kent State program for Black pregnant moms gets grant

Guardians beat White Sox, sweep series

Weather: Mostly sunny, with summery weekend ahead

Cuyahoga County committee vows environmental review for proposed jail site

(WEWS-TV) -- A committee charged with finding a site for a new Cuyahoga County jail is slowing down its assessment of a tract of land in Cleveland's industrial valley. After a five-hour long session, the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Steering Committee voted to move forward with the proposed site on Transport Road only after an environmental review. The property is a former oil refinery. The committee also agreed to an independent review of its previous determination on renovating the existing jail. Many who spoke during the public comment period questioned the need for a new jail. Its expected to cost $550 million.

Columbus City Attorney sues Ohio over medical “conscience clause”

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The Columbus City Attorney is suing the state over a law that allows medical providers to deny care that goes against their conscience or religious beliefs. Zach Klein said the so-called medical conscience clause violates home rule and the federal Affordable Care Act. He also said it's unconstitutional. Klein filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the city's public health department, which provides vaccines and runs a women's health clinic offering contraceptives. Gov. Mike DeWine has said the law will not change much, because most health care workers do not work in settings that go against their beliefs.

Kent State program for Black pregnant moms gets grant

(Ideastream Public Media) – A Kent State University program aimed at combatting high infant mortality rates for Black babies is expanding its services through a $100,000 grant. The program, Spirit of Motherhood, treats Black pregnant women for chronic stress. The grant is from the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation. It will go toward hiring more staff and adding up to 20 additional participants.

Guardians beat White Sox, sweep series

(AP) – Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, Franmil Reyes had his first home run of the season, and the Cleveland Guardians completed a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory at Progressive Field. The Sox have lost four straight games while the Guardians took both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Naylor who had surgery and a lengthy rehab after multiple fractures in his right leg said it was "awesome, but it's about more than me." Reyes was happy to see his "best friend" back on the field. The Guardians are in the Bronx tonight to start a weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with summery weekend ahead

(National Weather Service) – Mostly sunny, a slight chance of afternoon showers today. High 66 in Akron, 58 in Cleveland. Tonight, showers. Low 51. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast calls for a foretaste of summer. Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s for Cleveland and the low 80s for Akron.

