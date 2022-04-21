Morning Headlines: Federal court to impose invalidated Ohio legislative maps if state officials cannot meet new deadline...and more

Here are your headlines for Thursday, April 21st:



Federal court to impose invalidated Ohio legislative maps if state officials cannot meet new deadline

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Judges on a federal district court are now giving Ohio until May 28th to come up with state legislative district maps, or they will intervene. In their ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said it will order an Aug. 2nd primary for Ohio House, and Senate seats and impose an earlier set of maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Those maps, adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court as illegal partisan gerrymanders.

Husel acquitted of murder charges in deaths of patients

(AP) -- A jury in Columbus found former Mt. Carmel doctor William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder in the deaths of multiple patients. Husel was accused of hastening their deaths by prescribing excessive amounts of the painkiller fentanyl. Husel's attorney had argued Husel was only practicing comfort care. He said Husel is "incredibly relieved." The jury’s verdict brings to a close one of the largest murder trials in Ohio history.

Ramírez has grand slam, 5 RBIs, as Guardians sweep White Sox, 11-1, 2-1

(AP) – The Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox, 11-1, 2-1, at Progressive Field. The Guardians’ star infielder, José Ramírez, hit his second grand slam of the season in the first game, then had an RBI double in the nightcap. Ramírez leads the majors with 20 RBIs. He signed a $141 million, seven-year contract with the Guardians last week.

Weather: Showers clear by midday, then mostly sunny

(National Weather Service) -- Showers this morning, with drier conditions by midday. Clouds begin to diminish. Partly sunny, high 56 in Akron, 64 in Cleveland. Tonight, mostly clear, Low 44.