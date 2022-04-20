Morning Headlines: Northeast Ohio mass transit agencies drop COVID mask requirements... and more

Here are your headlines for Wednesday, April 20th:



No more masks on Greater Cleveland RTA, Akron Metro RTA and Laketran

Cleveland Hopkins passengers mixed on dropping masks requirements

Pepper Pike rabbi accused of seeking sex with minor

Cleveland considers a commission for Black women and girls

Guardians, White Sox, postponed again, doubleheader today

NCAA sanctions Ohio State women’s hoops, two other programs

Weather: Cloudy, dry, more seasonable temps

(WKYC-TV) - Several public transportation systems in Northeast Ohio are following the lead of major airlines and have ended their mask requirements for passengers and employees. The move by Greater Cleveland RTA, Akron Metro RTA and Laketran comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mandate on Monday. The judge ruled the CDC overstepped its authority in issuing a health order requiring masks on public transportation.

Cleveland Hopkins passengers mixed on masks

(Ideastream Public Media) - At Cleveland Hopkins Airport, airline passengers had mixed reactions to the end of masking requirements. Some chose to wear masks in the airport. Others said they would wear a mask during their flight. And many ditched their masks altogether. One passenger flying to Chicago expressed concern that others around him may be unknowingly carrying the virus and said he would continue to wear a mask. Another who had just arrived from California said he was comfortable being mask-optional. The airport also confirmed on Twitter that the mandate will no longer be enforced inside the building.

Pepper Pike rabbi accused of seeking sex with minor

(WKYC-TV) - A Pepper Pike rabbi is facing criminal charges after investigators say he arranged to have sex with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old boy. Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, was arrested Monday. Prosecutors say agents found condoms and lubricant in his car. Weiss was released from custody Tuesday after posting a $50-thousand bond. He must wear an ankle monitor. He faces felony charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, and possession of criminal tools.

Cleveland considers a commission for Black women and girls

(WOIO-TV) - Cleveland City Council is considering legislation that would create a commission to study ways to improve the lives of Black women and girls. The ordinance, introduced Monday, comes after a City Lab study in January named Cleveland the worst large city in America for Black women in areas like educational achievement, income and health outcomes. If approved, the 12-member commission would study the roadblocks facing Black women and how to dismantle them.

Guardians, White Sox, postponed again, doubleheader today

(AP) - The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox saw their game at Progressive Field postponed for a second straight day because of bad weather. Tuesday's game was called four hours before the first pitch. The last two days have seen sleet, snow and temperatures in the 30s. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader today, and Monday's postponement will be part of a doubleheader on July 12th. Today's game will begin at 2:10 p.m.

NCAA sanctions Ohio State women’s hoops, two other programs

(AP) - Ohio State University's women's basketball, fencing and golf have caused the university's athletics department to be given probation for the next four years for multiple NCAA recruiting and policy violations. The department is also facing sanctions including a $5,000 fine and a percentage of the individual programs' budgets. The university self-reported these violations which included athletes receiving manicures, loans for car rentals, free meals among others. They took place between 2015 and 2019. The coaches for all three sports involved in these violations have since resigned or retired.

Weather: Cloudy, dry, more seasonable temps

(National Weather Service) - Increasingly cloudy today. High 56 for Akron and Cleveland. Tonight, mostly cloudy, showers late tonight and Thursday morning. Low 48.

