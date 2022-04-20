© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Don't worry mothers, new book reassures that 'There Are Moms Way Worse Than You'

Published April 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Glenn Boozan. (Courtesy)
Glenn Boozan. (Courtesy)

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Glenn Boozanauthor of the new book, “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You.”

The book uses examples of bad parenting from the animal kingdom to soothe moms who might be worried about their parenting skills.

Book excerpt: ‘There Are Moms Way Worse Than You’

By Glenn Boozan null

null

null

 Excerpted from “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You.” (Workman Publishing) by Glenn Boozan. Illustrations by Priscilla Witte. Copyright © 2022.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories