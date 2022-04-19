Russian invasion of Ukraine pushes neutral Finland and Sweden toward NATO membership
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have backfired in one way: It has prompted longtime neutral countries Finland and Sweden to consider joining NATO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited NATO expansion as a major reason he started the war.
Last week, a top minister in Finland said it’s “highly likely” to join the military alliance. And Sweden is discussing it, too.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jason Moyer of the Wilson Center.
