Morning Headlines: Ohio elections officials urge decision on postponed legislative primary... and more

Here are your headlines for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022:



Ohio elections officials urge decision on postponed legislative primary

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Elections officials in Ohio's 88 counties are calling for an Aug. 2 primary for Ohio House and Senate seats, after the state's highest court suggested that a contest be held in September. The Ohio Association of Election Officials says the state needs to pick a date this week in order for local boards of elections to prepare. The Ohio Supreme Court last week rejected a fourth round of GOP-drawn state legislative maps. The court gave the Ohio Redistricting Commission until May 6 to come up with new ones. That date is well past the April 20 deadline set by a federal court in a case asking it to take over Ohio’s redistricting process.

Cleveland Clinic loosens visitation restrictions for its Ohio, Florida, facilities

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Cleveland Clinic is revising its visitation policies yet again as COVID 19 numbers continue to drop across Northeast Ohio and the nation. Starting today, hospitalized patients will be allowed to receive two visitors at a time. The age restriction on visitors is no longer in effect. The clinic announced in a press release Monday that due to "steady" COVID-19 levels the facilities could "safely allow more people to visit their loved ones." Visitors must check in, and out when entering, and leaving and still wear masks while inside any Clinic facility.

Browns, CB Ward, agree on $100M contract extension

(AP) -- A source tells the Associated Press that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old Cleveland native has said in the previous season that he hopes to spend his entire career with his hometown team. Ward's contract is an indicator of general manager Andrew Barry's commitment to signing core players. The Associated Press reports that if Ward signs the contract, he'll earn $20 million a year, making him the NFL's highest paid cornerback. Ward's contract will run through the 2027 season.

Bad weather postpones Guardians, White Sox game

(Cleveland Guardians) – The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox will play a split double header on July 12, after snow, sleet and temperatures in the 30s forced the teams to postpone last night’s game at Progressive Field. There's no rain in the forecast for tonight’s game in their series, but it will be cloudy, breezy and cold with temperatures near freezing. Shane Bieber starts against Chicago's Jimmy Lambert. First pitch, 6:10 p.m.

Weather: cloudy, breezy, chilly

(National Weather Service) -- Rain and snow showers give way around 8 a.m. to cloudy skies. Breezy, with wind gusts as high as 37 mph. High 41. Tonight. a slight chance of showers. Gradually clearing overnight. Gusting winds up to 31 mph. Low 35.

