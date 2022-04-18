Morning Headlines: OHSAA considers allowing high school athletes to earn endorsement deals and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 18th:



OHSAA considers allowing high school athletes to earn money from endorsement deals

(Ideastream Public Media) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association is expected to decide in May whether to allow high school athletes to earn money off their name, image or likeness. In other words: endorsement deals. Member meetings on the subject continue this week. A meeting for members on this and other bylaws will be held in Clayton this Wednesday. The next meeting will be held in Cuyahoga Falls next Monday.

COVID numbers in Ohio were trending higher just before this holiday weekend

(Statehouse News Bureau) – COVID-19 case numbers have been rising in Ohio with around 4,800 cases reported last week. This was up from around 3,100 cases reported three weeks ago. Hospitalizations and ICU numbers are also on an upward trend and Ohio Department of Health leaders say they are keeping an eye on these numbers. The second wave of the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible, is thought to be responsible but it is said to produce milder symptoms. Health leaders say people should continue taking precautions, and get fully vaccinated and boosted even though COVID-related deaths have gone down.

Cleveland City Council weighs removing jersey barriers from Public Square

(Ideastream Public Media) – Cleveland City Council’s municipal properties and services committee will take another look at Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposal to replace jersey barriers with bollards at Public Square. The unsightly barriers have stood at the remodeled square since 2017. Bibb is proposing to spend $1.5 million on the project, raising additional money from other sources. The city’s planning commission has given the preliminary OK to the plan.

Family, activists demand justice in 2016 North Royalton police shooting

(WEWS) – The family of Jun Wang and activists are calling for more transparency from prosecutors and North Royalton Police. The group wants criminal charges brought against the police officers involved in the 2016 killing of Wang, which the family believes was preventable. Wang, a 45-year old Chinese immigrant with limited English skills suffered from schizophrenia since he was 16. His sister had received a probate order from Cuyahoga County seeking emergency medical treatment for his illness. North Royalton police sent the two officers at his sister's condo to serve the order which indicated Wang's mental health condition. The family's attorney claims officers defied their duty and ignored their training when they entered the home and yelled commands at Wang despite his sister's request to enter first and facilitate the encounter. Dispatch reports show EMS did not arrive until a half hour after the shooting. Activists are calling for prosecutors to revisit the case and for Wang's death to be part of larger police reform measures.

Akron City Council passed resolution condemning Ohio's "Don't Say Gay" bill

(Ideastream Public Media) – Akron City Council passed a resolution condemning and expressing opposition to a new bill introduced in the Ohio legislature, similar to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. Councilman Shammas Malik introduced this resolution opposing House Bill 616 aimed at banning the teaching of "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to students in kindergarten through third grade. Malik says the bill is an attempt to score political points and holds no credibility with the way students are taught about these topics. Read the resolution here.

Mayor Justin Bibb proposes new “complete and green streets” for Cleveland

(Ideastream Public Media) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack want the city to update its approach to planning road projects. The “complete and green streets” legislation creates a 10-member panel to review street plans and collect public input. The goal, according to the city, is to “expand opportunities for travel via modes like walking, biking, and transit and minimize environmental harm.” Read the legislation here.

Bradford Pear trees make Ohio's invasive species list

(Ideastream Public Media) – The Bradford Pear tree will go on Ohio’s no-grow list beginning in September 2023. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources added the tree to the invasive species list, making it illegal to plant or sell it. The tree was originally brought over from Asia for its beauty and size but it has spread like wildfire since. Ohio follows Pennsylvania in banning the Bradford Pear and will be the second state in the country to implement this ban.

Guardians face the White Sox after sweep by Giants

(AP) – The Guardians had a tough opening weekend with game-time temperatures at 35 degrees, the coldest it has ever been during a Giants first-pitch since 1990. Thairo Estrada drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in football-like weather. Wood took the mound with nothing but his Giants jersey on top despite near-freezing temperatures. The Guardians might be used to it but they still had performance issues with a couple defensive breakdowns. Guardians will face off against the White Sox in a four-game series starting tonight at 6:00.

Weather: rain and snow, high 40

(National Weather Service) – Rain showers likely this morning, with rain and snow showers this afternoon. Up to an inch of snow accumulation possible. Rain and snow possible this evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

