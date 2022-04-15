Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court rejects fourth set of legislative district maps... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 15th:



Ohio Supreme Court rejects fourth set of state legislative district maps

Civil rights group joins CSU students demanding name change for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

Cuyahoga County is trying to address decades of disinvestment in communities of color

Guardians make Ramirez’s 7-year, $141 million deal official

Cavs get final shot at playoffs

Ohio Supreme Court rejects fourth set of state legislative district maps

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering the Ohio Redistricting Commission to meet and adopt a new set of state legislative district maps after ruling the fourth attempt to be unconstitutional. The district maps for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate were passed on March 28 after Republican commissioners made tweaks to an earlier plan that was also invalidated by the supreme court.

Civil rights group joins CSU students demanding name change for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The fight to change the name of Cleveland State University’s law school got some help Thursday evening from civil rights activists. CSU law students who have been protesting the law school’s name for months reached out to the National Action Network (NAN), a civil rights organization formed by the Rev. Al Sharpton in 1991, to rally outside of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

(AP) -- Dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio are mounting a last-minute effort to urge former President Donald Trump not to endorse JD Vance in the crowded upcoming primary for an open Senate seat. A draft letter circulating among Republicans and obtained by The Associated Press calls on Trump to remain neutral in the race. It was written following a news report that Trump was going to endorse Vance, a step the former president has not yet taken.

Cuyahoga County is trying to address decades of disinvestment in communities of color

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Nearly two years ago, Cuyahoga County declared racism a public health crisis as the Black Lives Matter movement was sweeping the country. Since then, county officials have taken some initial steps to address racial and health inequities that have plagued the area for centuries. The county made the declaration because officials are dedicated to addressing the issue according to County Executive Armond Budish.

Guardians make Ramirez’s 7-year, $141 million deal official

(AP) --José Ramírez’s new contract is official. His value to the Guardians hasn’t been in dispute for a long time. The All-Star third baseman — and one of baseball’s best all-around players — signed his seven-year $141 million contract on Thursday. Ramirez signed the day before Cleveland's home opener, it's first as the rechristened Guardians.

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks’ Young

(AP) -- The young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs. Fortunately, they’ve got another shot tonight when they take on Atlanta Hawks. The winner of tonight's play-in game gets the 8th seed in the NBA playoffs. Tipoff is at 7:30pm at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse.

Weather: Sunshine, high 64, with a wind advisory

(National Weather Service) -- Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

