Morning Headlines: Trump to hold rally in Ohio in advance of GOP Senate primary...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 14th:



Trump to hold rally in Ohio in advance of GOP Senate primary

(Newsweek) -- Former president Donald Trump will hold a rally in Ohio later this month, less than two weeks before the state's crowded Republican primary for US Senate. The rally will be at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23. Trump's team had sought to hold the rally at the Portage County Fairgrounds but was turned down by its board. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. RealClear Politics shows businessman Mike Gibbons with a slim lead over former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

Bibb emphasizes change in first State of City address

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb used his first state of the city address to restate his campaign theme of change. Bibb listed initiatives he's launched in his first 100 days in office like new police oversight, lease reforms for West Side Market vendors and an ambitious budget. He also renewed his vow to fight crime. He says he plans to hire more officers and invest in anti-violence programs.

Expansion of Case and University Circle police jurisdiction delayed again

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland City Council has tabled a vote on whether to allow University Circle's and Case Western Reserve University's private police forces to expand their jurisdictions into parts of Little Italy and Glenville. Councilmembers say they're concerned about who's overseeing these departments. They are not obliged to follow Cleveland's consent decree police reforms.

Mayfield: Browns ‘disrespected,’ deceived him about future

(AP) -- Baker Mayfield said he felt "disrespected, 100 percent" by the way the Cleveland Browns treated him in the offseason. In a podcast interview, he says the team was not upfront with him about their desire to find a new quarterback. Mayfield's tenure with the team ended when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade with Houston last month.

Ramirez, Miller, lead Guardians over Reds

(AP) – José Ramírez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Miller hit two homers and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-3 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Rookie Steven Kwan went 0-for-4, but drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. Kwan is 10-for-19 and has reached base in 19-of-29 plate appearances since making his major league debut on opening day.

Weather: Showers early, then sunny and breezy

(National Weather Service) – Scattered showers early today will give way to sunshine. Breezy, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. High 58 in Akron, 56 in Cleveland. Tonight, mostly clear skies with a low of 41 in Akron, 45 in Cleveland.

