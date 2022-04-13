Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court hears misconduct case against Cleveland judge... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 13th:



Ohio Supreme Court hears misconduct case against Cleveland judge

(WEWS-TV) – Ohio’s highest court is determining whether to discipline Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr for alleged misconduct. Carr is accused of more than one hundred serious incidents of misconduct over a two-year period that includes the first year of the pandemic, when Carr allegedly continued to hold in-person hearings. She's also accused of issuing arrest warrants for defendants who did not appear in court during Ohio's stay-at-home order at the start of the pandemic. Carr's attorney told justices of the Ohio Supreme Court at a hearing yesterday that her judgment was impaired due to menopause, sleep apnea and anxiety.

Two teens on dirt bike die in crash with car

(WOIO-TV) Two teenagers are dead following a dirt bike crash in Wayne County. State troopers say the 16-year-old driver of the dirt bike and his 15-year-old passenger, were struck by a car that failed to yield at a stop sign at Criswell and Salt Creek Road. Troopers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The teens were not wearing helmets.

Nets advance to NBA playoffs, Cavs get another chance

(AP) -- Kyrie Irving had 34 points, Kevin Durant added 25, and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the play-in opener. The Nets will face No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday. The Cavaliers have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday.

Guardians beat Reds, 10-5

(AP) – The Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener, beating the Reds, 10-5, at Great American Ball Park. José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. The Guardians’ remarkable rookie, Steven Kwan, reached base three more times. Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

Weather: Showers, some strong storms possible

(National Weather Service) – Partly sunny to start the day, then showers by 3 p.m. Thunderstorms possible. Some storms could bring gusting winds, heavy rain and hail. High 74 degrees in both Akron and Cleveland. Tonight, cloudy, with some overnight showers. Cloudy. Low 48.

