Morning Headlines: Cleveland City Council approves loan to save Shaker Square...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 12th:



Cleveland City Council approves loan to save Shaker Square

Cuyahoga County on pace for record surge in drug overdose deaths

Firefighter dies in Wayne County truck crash on I-71

Cavs, Nets, open NBA postseason play-in tournament

Rookie Kwan continues to shine in Guardians’ 10-7 win over Royals

Weather: Patchy fog, drizzle, giving way to sunshine

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland City Council has unanimously approved a $12 million plan to pay off the mortgage of the historic Shaker Square shopping district and keep it out of foreclosure. The plan was in limbo for several months after the square's council representatives expressed concerns and sought more information about the financing. Ward 4 Councilwoman Deborah Gray gave her approval last week, adding that she wants to see investments throughout the ward. The legislation now goes to Mayor Justin Bibb for his signature.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cuyahoga County's medical examiner said drug overdose deaths are on track this year to be the worst ever. He said fatal overdoses rose to about 700 in 2021 after several years in which they averaged around 550. This year could be worse. Dr. Thomas Gilson said so far, 99 people died of drug overdoses in January and February, up from 77 during the same period last year.

Firefighter dies in Wayne County truck crash on I-71

(WJW – TV) -- A firefighter was killed and a state trooper was injured in a semi-tractor trailer crash on I-71 in Wayne County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both were hit by the truck yesterday while responding to a single-vehicle car crash just south of State route 301. The firefighter, Lt. Phillip Wigal, 35, of the Town and Country Fire District in West Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state trooper was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Cavs, Nets, open NBA postseason play-in tournament

(AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets meet tonight at the Barclays Center for the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference’s postseason play-in tournament. Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley will return to the lineup, after he missed five games due to a sprained ankle. The winner of tonight’s game earns the No. 7 berth in the conference playoffs. The loser goes on to play either Atlanta or Charlotte for the No. 8 seed. Tipoff tonight is at 7 p.m. ET.

Rookie Kwan continues to shine in Guardians’ 10-7 win over Royals

(AP) - Rookie Steven Kwan kept up the historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Royals, 10-7. Kwan has reached base at least three times in each of his first four games, the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to do so.

Weather: Patchy fog, drizzle, giving way to sunshine

(National Weather Service) -- Today, areas of light rain and patchy fog early. Then becoming sunny. High, 67 degrees in Akron, 62 in Cleveland. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 56.

