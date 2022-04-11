Morning Headlines: Wrongfully imprisoned Cleveland man dies...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 11th:



Wrongfully imprisoned Cleveland man dies months after exoneration

Bibb to deliver first State of the City this week

Cavs beat Bucks second string, take on Nets in play-in tournament

Guardians notch first win, beating Royals, 17-3

Weather: spotty showers today, rain likely tonight

(WEWS-TV) -- Isaiah Andrews, the Cleveland man who spent more than 40 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, has died. He was 83. His death was confirmed by the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP), which worked to overturn Andrews' 1975 conviction for the murder of his wife, Regina Andrews. He was sentenced to life in prison. In 2019, an appeals court vacated Andrews’ conviction after ruling that prosecutors had withheld police reports pointing to another suspect in the case. Andrews was released from prison in 2020. He was tried a second time and found not guilty. Andrews' wrongful imprisonment was the third longest in the history of the United States, according to OIP.

(Ideastream Public Media) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is preparing for his first state of the city address on Wednesday. It will be 100 days since he took office. During that time, Bibb has proposed changes to the city's snow removal system, after a slow response following a big storm in January. He's increased staff at City Hall, with new positions focused on lead paint abatement, schools and public health, and the West Side Market. His address is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University.

Cavs beat Bucks second string, take on Nets in play-in tournament

(AP) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks, 133-115, to wrap up the regular season. The Bucks, in second place in the Eastern Conference, used the season finale to rest their top players before the playoffs. With the victory, the Cavs are seeded eighth in the NBA's play-in tournament. They take on the 7th-seeded Nets in Brooklyn Tuesday. The winner advances to the number 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. The loser faces either Atlanta or Charlotte in a battle for the number 8 seed in the playoffs.

Guardians notch first win, beating Royals, 17-3

(AP) – The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time under their new name, trouncing the Royals, 17-3, in Kansas City. Hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5-for-5 on Sunday and is 8-for-10 in three games. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance. Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Guardians starter Cal Quantrill allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. The Royals’ Kris Bubic got two outs and allowed five runs, three hits and two walks.

Weather: spotty showers today, rain likely tonight

(National Weather Service) -- Today, cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. High 63 degrees in Akron, 64 in Cleveland. Tonight, showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 46.

