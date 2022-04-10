© 2022 WKSU
Sunday Puzzle: W first and last, it's the law

By Will Shortz
Published April 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase starting and ending with the letter W.

Ex. Three-letter word meaning "Amazing!" --> WOW
1. [Fill in the blank:] Black ___ spider
2. Capital of Poland
3. Tree that may be "weeping"
4. Perk of an executive's office
5. Separate out, as by sifting
6. President Wilson
7. Artist Homer
8. Opposite of deposit, as at a bank
9. "I, [so-and-so], take you [so-and-so], to be my lawfully wedded wife ...," etc. (2 wds.)
10. Small cart for carrying loads in a garden
11. Group that demolishes buildings
12. Sigh of relief when you finish a tough puzzle

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name two well-known celebrities of the past who had the same six-letter first names and the same initial in their last names. What follows that initial in one of the last names is a criminal activity. And what follows that initial in the other name is the result of that criminal activity. What celebrities are these?

Challenge answer: Johnny Carson and Johnny Cash (ARSON --> ASH)

Winner: Eric Houston of Miamisburg, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ari Ofsevit, of Boston. Think of a 5-letter word with an "L" that is pronounced. Add a letter at the start to get a 6-letter word in which the "L" is silent. Then add a new letter in the fifth position to get a 7-letter word in which the "L" is pronounced again. What words are these?

Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
