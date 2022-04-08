Morning Headlines: NW Ohio officer struck and killed during car chase to be laid to rest...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 8th:



Bluffton officer struck and killed during high-speed chase to be laid to rest today

(WJW-TV) -- Large crowds are expected for the funeral today for Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. The Northwestern Ohio officer was struck and killed a week ago while he set up stop sticks during a high-speed chase involving state troopers. Bluffton University is hosting Officer Francis' funeral at a gymnasium. A school official tells Fox8 that upwards of 5,000 police and first responders are expected to come, along with members of the community.

Cleveland bailout plan for Shaker Square moves forward

(Ideastream Public Media) -- A stalled loan deal to pull Cleveland’s Shaker Square out of foreclosure is moving again. The city is proposing a $12 million loan to nonprofit developers who will pay off a mortgage debt the owner owes to an out-of-state trust. The new councilwoman for Ward 4, Deborah Gray, told a video meeting of the Shaker Square Alliance that she had withdrawn her objections to legislation permitting the loan after talking to her constituents throughout the ward. The deal had been in limbo for months. Shaker Square has been in receivership for more than a year.

Cleveland Guardians drop first game of franchise’s new era

(AP) -- Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly-anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 victory over the rechristened Cleveland Guardians.

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah’s brother

(AP) -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. They say Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida. After learning of his brother’s death, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to the U.S. from Africa, where he had hosted a youth football camp.

Weather: Rainy and cool

(National Weather Service) – A slight chance of rain and snow showers early, then rain showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cloudy, High 42 in Akron, 48 in Cleveland. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Low 34.

