Morning Headlines: Cleveland moves to expunge 4,000 low-level marijuana offenses...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 7th:



Cleveland moves to expunge 4,000 low-level marijuana offenses

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs abruptly retires

Ohio Chamber of Commerce has concerns with bills banning “divisive” subjects

Ohio lawmakers set aside $85 million for Intel project

Guardians debut in the season opener against KC

Weather: sunny early, rainy later

Cleveland moves to expunge 4,000 low-level marijuana offenses

(Ideastream Public Media) – The City of Cleveland is seeking to wipe out more than 4,000 low-level marijuana violations. The city compiled the records after its law director noticed that more than 400 people had been charged with misdemeanor marijuana offenses since 2020, the year that the city council voted to decriminalize low-level pot violations. Mayor Justin Bibb said it's part of his effort to take a holistic approach to criminal justice reform.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs abruptly retires

(Ideastream Public Media) -- In a surprise move, Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs announced he's retiring, after six terms in office. In a statement on social media, Gibbs said he is a victim of Ohio's bogged-down redistricting process. The current new Congressional map drew Gibbs into a primary with Max Miller, a former aide in the Trump White House. Miller originally set out to challenge Anthony Gonzalez, who is also retiring from Congress. Gibbs called Ohio’s redistricting fight a “circus.” Early voting for the May primary began this week.

Ohio Chamber of Commerce has concerns with bills banning “divisive” subjects

(Cleveland.com) – The head of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce said the business group has concerns about a bill to limit or ban classroom discussion of “divisive” subjects, including racism, sexual orientation, and gender identity. In a statement, Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said some of the language of House Bill 616 “may impede Ohio’s ability to lure the best and brightest minds” to work for businesses in the state. He noted the state’s recent success in securing a commitment from Intel to build a $20 billion semiconductor chip factory near Columbus.

Ohio lawmakers set aside $85 million for Intel project

(Cleveland.com) – Ohio’s General Assembly has approved spending $85 million on development costs for an Intel factory planned near Columbus. The Ohio Senate added the appropriation to an unrelated agricultural bill. The Ohio House of Representatives approved the change shortly afterward. The legislation now goes to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature. The state has committed to spending more than $2 billion in grants, infrastructure improvements, and tax credits as part of its deal with Intel.

Guardians debut in the season opener against KC

(MLB.com) -- The Cleveland Guardians make their debut in their Major League Baseball season opener this afternoon against the Royals in Kansas City. Righty Shane Bieber gets his third consecutive Opening Day start. Right-hander Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Royals. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Weather: sunny early, rainy later

(National Weather Service) – Plenty of sunshine to start the day. It will gradually turn cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers. High 58 in Akron, 56 in Cleveland. Tonight, showers linger until 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, low 39.

