Morning Headlines: Ohio House Republicans introduce their own 'Don't Say Gay' bill...and other stories

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 6th:



Ohio House Republicans introduced bill to ban K-3 instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation

(Ideastream Public Media) — Two Republican state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade and require educational materials on those topics in grades 4 through 12 to be age-appropriate. The legislation would also prohibit the teaching of "divisive or inherently racist topics." House Bill 616 is similar to a new law in Florida that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law. One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Mike Loychick (R-Bazetta) said in a news release that “children deserve a quality education that is fair, unbiased, and age-appropriate.”

No vote on proposed site for new Cuyahoga County jail

(Ideastream Public Media) — The committee charged with finding a place to build a new Cuyahoga County jail delayed a vote on a proposed site after hearing from citizens who are against the plan. Speakers told members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee that they had concerns about funding for the $500 million jail and its environmental impact. They also said the county’s discussion about the need for a new jail has lacked public input. The committee was set to vote on whether to buy a 44-acre shipping container storage site near downtown Cleveland for the new jail.

Portman to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

(Ideastream Public Media) — Retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he will vote against the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown, the first Black woman to be considered for a place on the nation’s highest court. Portman, in a statement, said he met with Jackson and found her “engaging and thoughtful with strong credentials.” But he said he is concerned she would use her position as an “activist judge” and “legislate from the bench.”

Cavs lose to the Magic in Orlando

(AP) — Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 to stop a six-game losing streak. Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining.

Weather forecast: rain in the afternoon

(National Weather Service) — Mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the late afternoon. High 66 in Cleveland and Akron. Tonight, showers. Low of 43 degrees.

