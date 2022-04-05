Meeting the challenge of a new life in America

America’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul in 2021 closed the door on one chapter of U.S. history.

The airlift that brought tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States opened a new door for them and for the communities now taking them in.

In response to that challenge, an initiative called Welcome.US has been launched. This coalition aims to act as one-stop shop for Afghans looking to rebuild their lives here.

It has now been tasked to help the tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine who have been offered the oppportunity to settle in the U.S.

Nazanin Ash is the CEO for Welcome.US. She joins us to talk about resettlement and the work of her organization.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5