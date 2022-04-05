© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evidence of war crimes is building in Ukraine. What happens next?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published April 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
A picture taken shows the figures of Soviet soldiers freshly painted with red hands at the base of the Soviet Army monument in Sofia in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A picture taken shows the figures of Soviet soldiers freshly painted with red hands at the base of the Soviet Army monument in Sofia in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops are now withdrawing from the suburbs around Ukraine’s capital. But they’ve left a horrific scene behind. 

In Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, hundreds of bodies have been found on the streets and in mass graves. Many are wearing civilian clothing, and some have their hands bound.

The mayor of Bucha says more than 300 people have been killed in the suburb. 

On Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russians of “genocide.” President Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand trial for war crimes.

Peace talks are still underway — but how will this gruesome discovery change negotiations? And what’s next for the war in Ukraine?  

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Paige Osburn