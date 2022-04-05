Cuyahoga County Giant Eagles to discontinue use of single-use plastic grocery bags

Starting on Earth Day, single-use plastic bags will no longer be available at Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle supermarkets, the company announced Tuesday.

Single-use plastic bags will no longer be available at the stores starting on April 22 and shoppers will be encouraged to use reusable grocery bags, the release said. Shoppers will be able to purchase reusable bags at the stores for 99 cents.

Paper grocery bags will still be available at the Giant Eagles in Cuyahoga County after April 22, but shoppers will be charged 10 cents per paper bag, according to the release. Those who pay for groceries with a government-funded food purchase assistance program will not be charged for paper bags.

The change comes as the company is relaunching a commitment it made in 2020 to reduce the use of plastic bags, the majority of which end up in landfills or littering the environment, the company said in a media release.

