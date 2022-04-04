Morning Headlines: Cleveland police search for victim of bus stop kidnapping...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 4th:



Cleveland police arrest two suspects, search for victim of bus stop kidnapping

(WKYC-TV) — Cleveland police are searching for a woman who was seen on surveillance video being assaulted and forced into a car at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus stop on the west side. Two suspects are in custody. Police say they also recovered the car, which they say was stolen. According to police, RTA employees witnessed the woman being kidnapped at the Detroit Avenue bus stop in the Cudell neighborhood around 3:00 yesterday. The alleged getaway car, a black Toyota, was found last night outside a building about a mile away, at W. 104 and Lorain Ave.

Disgraced former auditor Frank Russo, dead at 72

(Ideastream Public Media) — One of the participants in the biggest corruption cases in Cuyahoga County history, former auditor Frank Russo, has died. He died Saturday at age 72. He was in poor health. Russo was sentenced to federal prison in 2010 after he admitted to taking more than $1 million in bribes, gifts, and trips in a corruption scheme that also brought down former county commissioner Jimmy Dimora. Russo was granted early release from prison in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

76ers beat Cavaliers, earn a playoff berth

(ESPN) — The Philadelphia 76ers edged the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112 – 108, at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse, securing a spot in the NBA playoffs. A late steal and the Sixers’ dominance at the free-throw line helped seal the win for Philly. The Sixers had 42 trips to the free-throw line, netting 35 of them. The Cavs had 31 free throw attempts. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff complained about the officiating, saying “That game was taken from us.” Philly’s Joel Embiid racked up 44 points and 17 rebounds. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.

Forecast: showers then cloudy

(National Weather Service) -- A rainy, cool day today. Showers developing after 11 a.m. High, 48 degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy, low 42 degrees.

