2022 Ohio SPJ Awards - Radio - Best News Operation in Ohio

WKSU serves a broadcast region in Ohio covering 22 counties in Northeast Ohio, including Akron, Cleveland and Canton. The newsroom's mission is to connect our audiences with the news and information that they need locally and statewide though our own newsroom, our collaboration with other public radio newsrooms in Ohio, our shared reporters at the statehouse in Columbus and with national and global news through our affiliation with NPR. The audio compilation in this entry provides a sampling of what the journalists in the WKSU newsroom produce on a daily basis on a range of coverage including daily newscasts, in-depth long-form reporting and special collaborative reporting projects.